Tai Solarin University 2016/2017 1st Semester Examination Time-Table Updated.

Posted on Jan 4, 2017

This is to inform the students of the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) that the institution has updated the already released 1st semester examination time-table for 2016/2017 academic session. Details are contained on the table below; DATE/DAYS 9 – 12 12 – 3 3 – 6 TUE 03/01/2017 MATH 313 – CEPEP WED 04/01/2017 …

