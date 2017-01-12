Tai Solarin University Of education 2016/2017 Orientation Exercise For Freshers Announced.

The Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) through her management has announced the orientation exercise for newly admitted students in the 2016/2017 academic session. According to the management, the Fresher’s Orientation programme has been scheduled to hold as follows: Date: Thursday 12th January, 2017 Venue: OGD Hall and LT Hall OGD Hall – COSPED & …

The post Tai Solarin University Of education 2016/2017 Orientation Exercise For Freshers Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

