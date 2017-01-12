Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Taiwan president meets likely Trump staffer – The Sydney Morning Herald

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Sydney Morning Herald

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Taiwan president meets likely Trump staffer
The Sydney Morning Herald
Taipei: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met a former US State Department official who is seen as a leading candidate for a position in the administration of President-elect Donald Trump. The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned from diplomatic sources that …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.