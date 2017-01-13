Taiwan rejects Nigeria’s request to relocate office from Abuja

Taiwan on Thursday rejected Nigeria’s request that the Island relocate its representative office from Abuja to Lagos.

Instead, Taiwan sees the request as more pressure by China to isolate it, Reuters reported.

Beijing regards Taiwan as a renegade province, ineligible for state-to-state relations, and to be taken back by force if necessary, especially if it makes moves toward independence.

Nigerian officials on Wednesday met their Chinese counterparts in Abuja and pledged to stick to Beijing’s “One China” policy that regards Taiwan as part of China.

However, the foreign ministry in Taiwan urged Nigeria to leave room for discussion. “The foreign ministry seriously objects and condemns the unreasonable actions by the Nigerian government,” Taiwan’s Ministry said referring to the request to move the trade office from Abuja to Lagos.

Taiwan has no diplomatic ties with Nigeria, but has an office for handling business affairs in Abuja.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry, while confirming that Nigeria has asked Taipei to move its office from Abuja to Lagos, also called on Nigeria to reconsider the issue, as both sides have an understanding based on reciprocity, under which Nigeria runs a trade office in Taiwan’s capital, Taipei.

China says it affirms and greatly appreciates Nigeria’s support for the “One China principle,” Lu Kang, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman told a regular news briefing in Beijing.

The post Taiwan rejects Nigeria’s request to relocate office from Abuja appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

