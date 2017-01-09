Pages Navigation Menu

Taiwanese officials deny president Tsai met Trump transition team

Posted on Jan 9, 2017

Taiwanese officials have refuted news reports that President Tsai Ing-wen met with members of US president-elect Donald Trump’s transition team during a weekend stopover in Houston. A media report said on Monday that Tsai met with Edwin Feulner and Walter Lohman from the conservative Heritage Foundation on her way to a tour of Central America…

