Taiwanese officials deny president Tsai met Trump transition team

Taiwanese officials have refuted news reports that President Tsai Ing-wen met with members of US president-elect Donald Trump’s transition team during a weekend stopover in Houston. A media report said on Monday that Tsai met with Edwin Feulner and Walter Lohman from the conservative Heritage Foundation on her way to a tour of Central America…

The post Taiwanese officials deny president Tsai met Trump transition team appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

