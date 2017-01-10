Take steps to improve your golf stroke with Adidas’ new Powerband BOA Boost shoes
Ask any golfer about their equipment, and you will quickly find that you can’t wear just any pair of shoes. They need to provide traction, comfort, and stability — and the newly announced Powerband Boa Boost from Adidas do just that.
