Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Take Your Lesbianism Indoors, Maduagwu slams Beverly Osu

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Uche Maduagwu took to his social media page to slam ex-BBA star, Beverly Osu following the release of some controversial photos of the model. The model following the release of some photos in which she called a female partner her ‘girlfriend’ has been accused of lesbianism. In reaction, Uche Maduagwu took to his Instagram page…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Take Your Lesbianism Indoors, Maduagwu slams Beverly Osu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.