Take Your Lesbianism Indoors, Maduagwu slams Beverly Osu

Uche Maduagwu took to his social media page to slam ex-BBA star, Beverly Osu following the release of some controversial photos of the model. The model following the release of some photos in which she called a female partner her ‘girlfriend’ has been accused of lesbianism. In reaction, Uche Maduagwu took to his Instagram page…

The post Take Your Lesbianism Indoors, Maduagwu slams Beverly Osu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

