Tales of Boko Haram defeat – The Nation Newspaper
|
P.M. News
|
Tales of Boko Haram defeat
The Nation Newspaper
Shortly before the end of last year, we were treated to the cheering news of the final defeat of the Boko Haram insurgency. The nation's leadership had announced with much fanfare, it had impregnated the much dreaded Sambisa forest and dislodged the …
Cameroon helicopter crashes, killing general and 5 others
Prevent Boko Haram from regrouping', UN tells Task Force
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG