Taliban: Militants publicly flog 6 amid rise in extrajudicial punishments

A Taliban statement said five robbers and one accused of attempted adultery were publicly flogged as punishment.

Taliban militants have publicly flogged six people in central Afghanistan on allegations of robbery and adultery, provincial authorities said on Tuesday.

A Taliban statement said five robbers and one accused of attempted adultery were publicly flogged as punishment in Ghazni city, the capital of Ghazni province.

The floggings came as local authorities and a rights group report a rise in floggings and executions by militants and non-state actors throughout the country.

Hussain Moin, a monitoring and investigation coordinator at the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) told newsmen, adding that this is a big concern for them.

“We saw serious cases in the provinces Ghor, Badghis, Kunduz, Wardak and Ghazni this year,’’ Moin said.

Ghazni provincial police Chief Aminullah Amarkhel confirmed the latest incident, and pointed to unpunished incidents of Taliban fighters raping women.

“If the Taliban were really into implementing Islamic Sharia, they would apply it to themselves,’’ Amarkhel said.

Recently, two other people were flogged for unclear reasons by the Taliban in Ghazni’s Andar district in what Nasir Ahamd Faqiri, a provincial council member from Ghazni, described as a show of control to citizens and the government.

According to a report by Pajhwok, an Afghan News Agency, other incidents with no fewer than 7 victims have been happening in Ghazni province over the past two weeks.

Provincial Governor Mohammad Nang noted that two other people have been hanged by the Taliban on charges of kidnapping in south-western Farah province.

“The government is often unable to investigate such extrajudicial punishments as they take place in insecure areas,’’ Moin stressed.

