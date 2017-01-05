Tambuwal Admonishes Nigerians To Be Positive In Their Thinking

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has made a passionate appeal to Nigerians to be positive in their thinking.

Tambuwal, who advised that, vices inimical to societal development and social cohesion for a progressive nation must be discarded at all levels, added that, the need for re-orientaion towards imbibing acceptable attitudes has become very sacrosanct.

Speaking when he flagged off the Federal Government’s ‘Change Begins With Me’ campaign in Sokoto, Tambuwal admonished the people of the state to support President Muhammadu Buhari effort at repositioning Nigeria for the good of all anecdotal sundry.

The governor, while handing over jingles of the campaign to the State Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Jeli Abdulkadir Abubakar 111 for transmission in the state media outlets, Tambuwal said all Nigerians should imbibe the virtues of social reorientation and avoid bad attitudes imbibed especially in recent years.

Said the governor, “We should be positive in our thinking and have better attitude towards issues. Importantly, we should all support the government of President Muhammadu Buhari for it to deliver on its promises to the people of Nigeria.

“Already the government is doing exceeding well in the fight against insecurity and the fight corruption. Similar efforts are being done to turn around the economy. You will agree with me these are the three main things which the President promised us and he is on track in the areas,”

Tambuwal further assured that his administration will not only use media organs to educate the citizens but also ensure that they set the pace in canvassing for an attitudinal change.

He assured that the, “Change Begins With Me” messages in Sokoto will be translated into Hausa and Fulfulde languages to allow for effective disseminated into all the nooks and crannies of the state for the benefit of all.

