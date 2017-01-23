Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tambuwal appoints Magori as new Chief of Staff, Tudu as DG Civil Service

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

speaker-tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Mukhtar Umar Magori as the new Chief of Staff, Government House. Until this appointment, Magori was into private business. He attended Nagarta College, Sokoto for his secondary education and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria for his first degree. The new Chief of Staff has […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Tambuwal appoints Magori as new Chief of Staff, Tudu as DG Civil Service

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.