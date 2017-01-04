Tambuwal Set To Conduct Proficiency Tests for Sokoto Teachers

To ensure efficiency of the state of emergency declared in the education sector, Sokoto state government is set to conduct a proficiency tests for all teachers working in public schools in state, Imam Imam confirmed.

Imam, who is the spokesperson of Governor Aminu Waziri Tamwbuwal added that at the end of the test, those teachers that fall below expectation will be redeployed to other sectors.

According to Imam, Tambuwal took this position after a meeting with the chairman of the state committee on emergency in education, Professor Risqua Arabu Shehu.

The test will amongst other things ensure that the knowledge base of the teachers meets the required standards, while their postings match their qualifications.

Tambuwal said, “The tests will also improve our data base on the number of available records with different agencies and departments of government.

“This is also part of measures taken under the emergency in education initiative to shore up the standards.

“However, this does not mean that those who may fall below the required standard after the tests will be sacked. Alternatively, we will redeploy them to other sectors befitting of their qualifications and expertise. The government will continue to benefit from their services as to the terms of their employments.”

Towards ensuring uncommon success of the state of emergency declared on the education sector, Tambuwal vowed that, his administration will leave no stone unturned in uplifting the standard of education sector in the state.

This, therefore explained why Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal remained committed to adequate funding of the education sector at all levels, as demonstrated in both 2016 and 2017 budget.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

