Buhari transforming Nigeria – Tambuwal
Vanguard
Buhari transforming Nigeria – Tambuwal
Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has said President Muhammadu Buhari is succeeding in his mission to transform Nigeria. Tambuwal spoke in Sokoto on Saturday night at a reception organised by the state government in honour of his predecessor …
