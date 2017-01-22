Tambuwal to revoke C of O of gas stations hoarding fuel, inflating pump price
Sokoko State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal ,said the government will revoke the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of any filling station hoarding fuel in order to create artificial scarcity or is selling above official rate. He said the government, along with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), will set up a joint task force […]
Tambuwal to revoke C of O of gas stations hoarding fuel, inflating pump price
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG