Tambuwal to revoke C of O of gas stations hoarding fuel, inflating pump price

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Tambuwal meets President Buhari, assures peaceful resolution

Sokoko State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal ,said the government will revoke the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of any filling station hoarding fuel in order to create artificial scarcity or is selling above official rate. He said the government, along with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), will set up a joint task force […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

