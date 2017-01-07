Tanker cab falls on motion in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

A tanker fully laden with 33, 000 litres of petrol had its cab accidentaly disconected while on motion at Noforija, Epe, Lagos.

The incident occurred at about 4am opposite Michael Otedola Collage of Primary Education but Official’s of Lagos State Fire Service are on ground to prevent fire outbreak.

Details later….

