Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tanker cab falls on motion in Lagos

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Bose Adelaja
A tanker fully laden with 33, 000 litres of petrol had its cab accidentaly disconected while on motion at Noforija, Epe, Lagos.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The incident occurred at about 4am opposite Michael Otedola Collage of Primary Education but Official’s of Lagos State Fire Service are on ground to prevent fire outbreak.
Details later….

The post Tanker cab falls on motion in Lagos appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.