Tanzanian singer ‘beaten to death’ by police-husband – TheCable

Posted on Jan 11, 2017


Tanzanian singer 'beaten to death' by police-husband
Kijakazi Pazi Shaban, a Tanzanian female artiste, has been beaten to death by her husband, a police officer. According to Tanzanian media outlets, the artiste popularly known as Zamzam, died in her house in Musoma after being ruthlessly beaten.
