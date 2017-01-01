Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tanzania’s head of power firm sacked over tariff

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Tanzanian President, John Magufuli, sacked the head of the state-run electricity company on Sunday after the firm put up tariffs, a move the president said would stymie his plans to industrialize the country. Tanzania’s energy regulator on Thursday approved a power tariff hike of 8.53 per cent by the Tanzania Electric Supply Company  (TANESCO), less than half of what the utility said it needed to stem losses.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.