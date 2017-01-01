Tanzania’s head of power firm sacked over tariff

Tanzanian President, John Magufuli, sacked the head of the state-run electricity company on Sunday after the firm put up tariffs, a move the president said would stymie his plans to industrialize the country. Tanzania’s energy regulator on Thursday approved a power tariff hike of 8.53 per cent by the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO), less than half of what the utility said it needed to stem losses.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

