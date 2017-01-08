Tanze set to travel to Denmark for contract talks
Wikki Tourists’ returning midfielder, Shama Tanze is a serious doubt
for their 2016/17 NPFL season opening fixture with Nasarawa United
this weekend as the player is billed to hit Denmark anytime this week
to firm up his transfer to an undisclosed club in the Scandinavian
nation.
Tanze shone light stars in the colours of Nasarawa United last season
but the Bauchi side have activated the release clause in his transfer
to the Solid Miners after their alleged failure to pay up his transfer
fees throughout his stay with the Lafia side.
The impressive midfielder was a delight to watch for Wikki during the
NPFL Super Four in Enugu where he was the architect of the team’s
turnaround against FC Ifeanyiubah which they came from behind to win
2-1 and the goalless draw with Enugu Rangers.
The Chairman of the Bauchi side, Mallam Isa Matori informed
SportingLife that Tanze is unlikely to feature in their first game of
the season because he has already gone to Abuja to complete his trip
to Denmark and that they are hopeful that the midfielder will secure a
contract and swell the number of the products of the club who have
travelled abroad.
