Tanze set to travel to Denmark for contract talks

Wikki Tourists’ returning midfielder, Shama Tanze is a serious doubt

for their 2016/17 NPFL season opening fixture with Nasarawa United

this weekend as the player is billed to hit Denmark anytime this week

to firm up his transfer to an undisclosed club in the Scandinavian

nation.

Tanze shone light stars in the colours of Nasarawa United last season

but the Bauchi side have activated the release clause in his transfer

to the Solid Miners after their alleged failure to pay up his transfer

fees throughout his stay with the Lafia side.

The impressive midfielder was a delight to watch for Wikki during the

NPFL Super Four in Enugu where he was the architect of the team’s

turnaround against FC Ifeanyiubah which they came from behind to win

2-1 and the goalless draw with Enugu Rangers.

The Chairman of the Bauchi side, Mallam Isa Matori informed

SportingLife that Tanze is unlikely to feature in their first game of

the season because he has already gone to Abuja to complete his trip

to Denmark and that they are hopeful that the midfielder will secure a

contract and swell the number of the products of the club who have

travelled abroad.

The post Tanze set to travel to Denmark for contract talks appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

