Taraba Governor Signs N110.2bn 2016 Budget Into Law

Taraba State governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku has signed the N110.2bn 2017 appropriation bill passed by the State Assembly into law.

The budget consists of N60.8bn, which is about 55.23% of the total budget for capital projects and N49.3bn, about 44.77% for recurrent projects.

While signing the bill, which was presented to the State Assembly by the governor on December 22, 2016 into law, the governor commended the Speaker of the House and members for speedy work on the bill and dedication to the upliftment of the standard of living of the people of Taraba through the Rescue Agenda of the current administration.

The governor assured the people of the state that the budget would be implemented for the benefit and growth of the state. He also urged the citizens of the state to continue to live in peace with one another and pray for speedy development of the state.

The Speaker of the State Assembly, Hon. Peter Abel Diah, said the bill was giving accelerated hearing and passage due to the cordial working relationship and mutual respect between the executive and legislative arms of government.

Commending the governor for the N60.8bn allocation for capital projects in the budget, he said, ‘‘This unprecedented feature underscores the importance the DDI administration attaches to infrastructure development of the state.’’

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

