Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Taraji P. Henson Lands Leading Role As A Hit Woman In ‘Proud Mary’ – Huffington Post

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Huffington Post

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Taraji P. Henson Lands Leading Role As A Hit Woman In 'Proud Mary'
Huffington Post
Coming off the major success of her hit drama “Hidden Figures,” Taraji P. Henson has landed her next big movie role, and it's badass. Henson has signed on to play a hit woman in an upcoming thriller called “Proud Mary.” Her character, a stone cold
"Proud Mary" Taraji P Henson to play hit woman in upcoming thrillerPulse Nigeria
Taraji P. Henson Signs on to Play a Hit Woman in 'Proud Mary'Moviefone
Taraji P. Henson to play hit woman in Proud MaryEntertainment Weekly
Variety –mxdwn.com –Deadline –TheWrap
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.