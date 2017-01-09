Task force dislodges traders, hawkers from Tinubu arcade – The Nation Newspaper
Task force dislodges traders, hawkers from Tinubu arcade
The Nation Newspaper
The operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) led by the Chairman, Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Superintendent of Police and officials of Kick Against Indiscipline 'KAI' on Saturday dislodged street …
In Lagos Task Force dislodges traders from Tinubu Square
