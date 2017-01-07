Taste Of Lagos Honours Ambode, O’jez Restaurant, Others

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has been honoured with the Grand Promoter of ‘Eat Nigeria’ Project Award 2016 at the maiden Celebrity edition of ‘Taste of Lagos,’ which took place recently at the Freedom Park, Lagos. Organisers of the event, Iconic Events Ltd, said Governor Ambode was honoured with the award in recognition of his government’s commitment to food security and tourism.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

