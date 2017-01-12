Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Taurus Bitcoin Exchange To Become OTC Cryptocurrency Broker

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Bitcoin exchanges are among the few companies who do not necessarily pivot their business model over time. Taurus, a company founded back in 2014, is doing something different, though. The company will steer away from professional day trading in favour of a more mainstream approach. A rather refreshing turn of events, as it goes to … Continue reading Taurus Bitcoin Exchange To Become OTC Cryptocurrency Broker

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Taurus Bitcoin Exchange To Become OTC Cryptocurrency Broker appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.