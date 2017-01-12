Taurus Bitcoin Exchange To Become OTC Cryptocurrency Broker

Bitcoin exchanges are among the few companies who do not necessarily pivot their business model over time. Taurus, a company founded back in 2014, is doing something different, though. The company will steer away from professional day trading in favour of a more mainstream approach. A rather refreshing turn of events, as it goes to … Continue reading Taurus Bitcoin Exchange To Become OTC Cryptocurrency Broker

The post Taurus Bitcoin Exchange To Become OTC Cryptocurrency Broker appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

