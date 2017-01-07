Tayo Faniran Returns as PayPorte’s Ambassador

By Daniels Ekugo PayPorte.com, Nigeria’s e-commerce company of the Year 2016, has announced the return of former Big Brother Africa housemate, Tayo Faniran, as its Brand Ambassador. Tayo will play a role in enhancing PayPorte’s brand aspirations and values through his association with the brand’s products and promotional activities.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

