Tayo Olayode’s ‘Permutations’ opens January 23
Olayode presents his latest experimental works with stirring portraits of global influencers like Mahatma Gandhi and Bob Marley
The post Tayo Olayode’s ‘Permutations’ opens January 23 appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG