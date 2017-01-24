Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Teachers must register with council before end of 2017 – Minister

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Prof. Anthony Anwukah, the Minister of State for Education, has reiterated the need for all teachers to be registered with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) before the end of 2017. A statement signed by the Head, Information, TRCN, Mr Muyiwa Ojewuyi and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Teachers must register with council before end of 2017 – Minister appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.