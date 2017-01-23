Teachers must register with council before end of 2017

Prof. Anthony Anwukah, the Minister of State for Education, has reiterated the need for all teachers to be registered with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) before the end of 2017.

A statement signed by the Head, Information, TRCN, Mr Muyiwa Ojewuyi and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja on Monday, said Anwukah reiterated this at the maiden induction for teachers at Imo State University.

The Minister said that the position of the National Council for Education (NCE) was that it was mandatory for all teachers in Nigeria to register with TRCN before the end of 2017.

He said there would be no going back on the two-year deadline; warning that any teacher found in the country’s classroom at the end of 2017 without TRCN’s certificate and license would be flushed out.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, in his induction speech, said professionalism was a major factor in any life endeavour and should not be undermined by teachers in the country.

“There is no going back on TRCN professionalism drive across the country.

“Hence the council would soon reintroduce the Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE), which would serve as a major pre-requisite for admittance into the teaching profession in Nigeria,’’ Ajiboye said.

The Registrar commended the Imo stare office of TRCN, the faculty of Education of the university and the Vice-Chancellor for the package of the induction protocol being the first of its kind in the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Victoria Obasi, commended the efforts of TRCN in repositioning the teaching profession in Nigeria.

Obasi noted that TRCN had become a formidable force to reckon with in teacher education across the country and the world over.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

