Team CCSF begins campaigns at Korea Ambassador Taekwondo Cup in Ghana

After arriving safely in Accra, the four-man Taekwondo Team of the Chika Chukwumerije Sports Foundation (CCSF) will today at the Accra Sports Stadium begin their campaigns in four weight categories of the two-day championship.

The team led by the founder of CCSF, Chika Chukwumerije will be using the tournament to make their international debut and they are expected compete against some of the best fighters in Ghana.

With the weigh-in on Thursday, the only female athlete in the team, 17-year-old Elizabeth Anyanacho will battle against other athletes in the -73kg, while the trio of Peter Itiku, Chinonso Ogbonna and Darius Danlami will have their hands full against their Ghanaian male counterparts.

In the -87kg, Peter Itiku will be aiming for his first competitive medal, while Chinonso Ogbonna will slug it out in the -68kg with Darius Danlami aiming for the podium in the -63kg.

Debutant Peter Itiku admitted stage fright. “After seeing some of my possible opponents during the weigh-in, I was a bit nervous but I will just try my best to make it to the podium,” he said.

However, the Team Manager, Nicholas Olowo believes the athletes are in good spirit to compete internationally.

“We arrived safely in Accra on Wednesday and we had settled down at our hotel while we had the weigh-in early today (Thursday). The draw would hold later today and we are hopeful that this experience would help the athletes in their career. They have been under the tutelage of one of the best fighters in Africa in the last 18months and this tournament will afford them the opportunity to showcase what they had learnt and garner more experience in their career,”Olowo said.

The event is hosted by the Ghana Taekwondo Federation and sponsored by the Korean Embassy in Ghana.

