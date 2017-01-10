Team CCSF set for Korea Ambassador Taekwondo Cup – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
Team CCSF set for Korea Ambassador Taekwondo Cup
The Eagle Online
The Taekwondo Team of the Chika Chukwumerije Sports Foundation will be making their international competitive debut at the 8th Korea Ambassador Cup Taekwondo Championships, billed to take place on January 13 and 14 at the Accra Sports Stadium in …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG