Team CCSF storms Ghana for Korea Ambassador Taekwondo Cup – Guardian

Team CCSF storms Ghana for Korea Ambassador Taekwondo Cup
The Taekwondo Team of the Chika Chukwumerije Sports Foundation (CCSF) will be making their international competitive debut at the 8th Korea Ambassador Cup Taekwondo Championships, billed to take place on Friday January 13 to 14 at the Accra …
