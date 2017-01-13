Tears flow as Woman who died after giving birth to triplets buried (photos)
A 36-year-old woman, Doris Osato died a week after giving birth to a set of triplets on the 19th of December, 2016.
She was buried today in her hometown, Urohi village in Ekpoma, Edo State. May her soul rest in perfect peace.See more photos below:
