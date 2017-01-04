Pages Navigation Menu

Technology village underway in Ebonyi – Vanguard

Vanguard

Technology village underway in Ebonyi
Vanguard
ABAKALIKI—Ebonyi State government is to establish technology village in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area. Governor David Umahi announced this during Umunaga-Ikenegwu Union Day, held at his compound in Uburu. Umahi, who thanked the …
