Technology village underway in Ebonyi

ABAKALIKI—Ebonyi State government is to establish technology village in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area.

Governor David Umahi announced this during Umunaga-Ikenegwu Union Day, held at his compound in Uburu.

Umahi, who thanked the people of the union for their strong support to his administration, said the technology village would provide Ebonyi youths, who are technically gifted, to hone their skills. It would give fillip to his administration’s desire to develop the state in all sectors through technology.

He added that with the technology village, the state would become one of the major hubs for inventive activities in the country.

The governor assured the people that the on-going reconstruction of the Amasiri-Okposi-Uburu road would be completed and asphalted this year while the construction of most of the internal roads in Uburu and adjoining communities would commence soon.

Umahi also announced that the construction of water project to serve the entire Uburu and beyond had already started.

He affirmed that his administration was poised to establish rice mill and other industries on the piece of land already acquired by the Ikenegwu union.

The governor called on the people of Uburu to embark on large scale farming,which he said had become the policy thrust of his administration, adding that mechanized farming would be in vogue in the state.

Earlier, the interim President of the Umunaga- Ikenegwu Union,Chief Mike Agwu Umahi, had explained that the occasion was to thank God and celebrate their son, Governor Umahi, whom he said, God used to enthrone quality leadership in the state

The post Technology village underway in Ebonyi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

