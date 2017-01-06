Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Teenager invents phone charger that uses hand energy

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Technology | 0 comments

A teenager, 19-year-old Michael Vaga, has invented a technology that charges your phone using power generated from the human body. The import of this new device is that one can now charge phones without having to find the most times elusive plug. The gadget is called ‘HandEnergy’ and it works by allowing users to charge…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Teenager invents phone charger that uses hand energy appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.