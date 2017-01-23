Teenagers reveal how they pose as SIM registration agents to transfer money from people’s phones (photo) – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Teenagers reveal how they pose as SIM registration agents to transfer money from people's phones (photo)
NAIJ.COM
Just recently in Edo state, three teenagers were arrested after revealing how they pose as SIM registration agents to transfer money from people's phones. Teenagers reveal how they pose as SIM registration agents to transfer money from people's phones …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG