Teens are dislocating their thumbs as part of online challenge (horrifying photos)

Teenage Twitter users are right now breaking the ligaments in their thumbs as part of an online challenge.

The madness started after the guy encouraged his friend to dislocate his thumb and showed him the proper way to do it. See pics below.

Twitter user Rah later said he regrets encouraging his friend as you can see, it did not end so well for Rah’s friend.

Other Twitter users have now taken up the mantle and tried to rise to the challenge themselves.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

