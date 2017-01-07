Pages Navigation Menu

Teens are dislocating their thumbs as part of online challenge (horrifying photos)

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Teenage Twitter users are right now breaking the ligaments in their thumbs as part of an online challenge.

The madness started after the guy encouraged his friend to dislocate his thumb and showed him the proper way to do it. See pics below.

Twitter user Rah later said he regrets encouraging his friend as you can see, it did not end so well for Rah’s friend.

Other Twitter users have now taken up the mantle and tried to rise to the challenge themselves.

