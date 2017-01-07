Teens are dislocating their thumbs as part of online challenge (horrifying photos)
Teenage Twitter users are right now breaking the ligaments in their thumbs as part of an online challenge.
The madness started after the guy encouraged his friend to dislocate his thumb and showed him the proper way to do it. See pics below.
Twitter user Rah later said he regrets encouraging his friend as you can see, it did not end so well for Rah’s friend.
Other Twitter users have now taken up the mantle and tried to rise to the challenge themselves.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG