Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tehran fire: Iconic Plasco building collapses killing 20 firefighters – ABC Online

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


ABC Online

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Tehran fire: Iconic Plasco building collapses killing 20 firefighters
ABC Online
A high-rise building in Tehran engulfed by a fire has collapsed, killing at least 20 firefighters and injuring some 70 people, Iranian state television quoted the city's mayor as saying. The disaster struck the Plasco building, an iconic 50-year-old
Many firefighters dead, trapped in Tehran high-rise collapseYahoo News
At least 20 firefighters killed as landmark Tehran building collapsesIrish Times
Tehran fire: Twenty firemen killed as high-rise collapsesBBC News
WBUR –Yahoo7 News –Christian Science Monitor –New York Times
all 241 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.