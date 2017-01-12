Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tekno Bags 1.6 Billion Naira (4Million Dollars) from Sony Deal

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Tekno, Partner Ubi Franlklin & Tripple MG Pauloo who recently bought part of the shares from the label posted a video about the their deal with Sony Music. The deal got them 4 Million dollars equivalent to 1.6 Billion Naira if converted to naira (400 Naira to a dollar). Congrats to them. Watch video below.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.