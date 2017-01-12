Tekno Bags 1.6 Billion Naira (4Million Dollars) from Sony Deal
Tekno, Partner Ubi Franlklin & Tripple MG Pauloo who recently bought part of the shares from the label posted a video about the their deal with Sony Music. The deal got them 4 Million dollars equivalent to 1.6 Billion Naira if converted to naira (400 Naira to a dollar). Congrats to them. Watch video below.
