Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tekno Has singer also left Triple MG label? – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Wetinhappen Magazine

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Tekno Has singer also left Triple MG label?
Pulse Nigeria
The 'Pana' hit singer in an Instagram video thanked Paul O of Upfront and Personal for buying half of the shares of an unnamed company, leaving room for speculations. Published: 4 minutes ago; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · Tekno at Soundcity MVP 2016 …
Tekno Part Ways With Ubi Franklin's Triple MGInformation Nigeria
Tekno Reveals Paul Okoye Now Owns 50% Of 'His Label'Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.