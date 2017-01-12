Tekno Is $4million Richer As He Signs New Deal With Sony Music
Nigerian singer, Tekno who was disqualified at the last minute from the recently held Headies Awards has bagged a new deal worth $4million. The artiste along with his manager, Ubi Franklin and co-owner of the record label, Paul Okoye shared the news with fans online. Tekno’s deal makes him the biggest artiste signed to Sony…
The post Tekno Is $4million Richer As He Signs New Deal With Sony Music appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG