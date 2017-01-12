Tekno Is $4million Richer As He Signs New Deal With Sony Music

Nigerian singer, Tekno who was disqualified at the last minute from the recently held Headies Awards has bagged a new deal worth $4million. The artiste along with his manager, Ubi Franklin and co-owner of the record label, Paul Okoye shared the news with fans online. Tekno’s deal makes him the biggest artiste signed to Sony…

The post Tekno Is $4million Richer As He Signs New Deal With Sony Music appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

