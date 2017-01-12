Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tekno Lands in New York as He Wraps Up Sony Deal

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Rave singer of the moment Tekno Miles is in New York, USA to wrap up the Sony Music deal that’s been much talked about lately. The singer arrived the States with Paul Okoye, CEO Upfront Bookings, and TripleMG label executive Ubi Franklin. In a celebratory mood, the trio shared their excitement on social media, about […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.