Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tekno Part Ways With Ubi Franklin’s Triple MG

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

As reported yesterday, Tekno has officially departed Triple MG to sign on to Paulo’s Upfront & Personal entertainment empire. The Sony Music artiste stylishly dropped the hint via his Instagram page yesterday saying; “thank you Upfront & Personal…thank you Pauloo for becoming a part of my label..you know…buying into the company…and owning 50% of shares …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Tekno Part Ways With Ubi Franklin’s Triple MG appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.