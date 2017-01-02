Tekno Part Ways With Ubi Franklin’s Triple MG
As reported yesterday, Tekno has officially departed Triple MG to sign on to Paulo’s Upfront & Personal entertainment empire. The Sony Music artiste stylishly dropped the hint via his Instagram page yesterday saying; “thank you Upfront & Personal…thank you Pauloo for becoming a part of my label..you know…buying into the company…and owning 50% of shares …
