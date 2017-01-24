Telcos Seek Investments To Connect 1bn People To Broadband

Telecommunications operating companies and global leaders under the banner of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) are seeking new investment models that can unlock the power of broadband connectivity take the next one billion people online.

According to the UN Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development, which met at Davos, Switzerland, during a special session co-organized with the World Economic Forum, global leaders must urgently accelerate progress toward universal and affordable access to information and communication technologies (ICTs), if the world was to meet the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Houlin Zhao, ITU’s secretary-general said “we need fresh investment models to unlock the power of ICT connectivity that fuels growth in today’s digital economy. Without more innovative public-private partnerships and leadership, we will miss our opportunity to fast-forward progress on the SDGs. We will miss the chance to improve lives for everyone, no matter whom they are or where they live.”

The leaders in attendance identified and addressed several key areas including: new financing models for broadband infrastructure; new last-mile business models; new country partnership models; and new approaches to ending the gender digital divide. They also discussed the critical role of responsive leadership to drive progress in each of these key areas – and how they could work together to lead the charge to connect the world’s next billion people.

Irina Bokova, UNESCO director-general and Broadband Commission co-vice chair said “Broadband access is about leadership. Investing in new technologies to bridge educational and digital divides is imperative for reaching the SDGs.”

There are still some 3.9 billion people, more than half the world’s population, who have never been online and are therefore excluded from all the knowledge and opportunities that are so readily accessible to nearly half the world. Moreover, the offline population is disproportionately female, rural and poor. Among those still unconnected, some 58 per cent are female and roughly 60 per cent are rural.

Connecting the next billion is not just an infrastructure issue, according to the paper. The research uncovered the importance of driving demand, including increasing the affordability of online services, and, notably, increasing the availability and relevance of local-language applications and content.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

