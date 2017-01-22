Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Telecoms service providers should consider reduction in tariffs- Ogunbanjo – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Telecoms service providers should consider reduction in tariffs- Ogunbanjo
Vanguard
The National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) has called on operators to ensure continuous improvement in the Quality Of Service (QoS) they offer. NATCOMS President, Chief Deolu Ogunbanjo stated this in Lagos on Sunday, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.