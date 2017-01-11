Telemundo, Fox Life Premiere New Series on GOtv

Telemundo, Fox Life and E! Entertainment channels have lined-up new fascinating shows on GOtv this month.

Fox Life kick-starts Season 1 of Star, the story of a tough-as-nails young woman, who came up in the foster care system and decides to take control of her destiny. Star tracks down her sister, Simone, and her Instagram bestie, Alexandra. Together, the trio journeys to Atlanta to become music superstars. Star airs on Mondays from 9 January at 8pm.

Telemundo will begin airing The Son I Never Knew from Friday 23 January at 4:10pm. The Son I Never Knew tells the story of a murder case that led to the unraveling of unexpected secrets. Clara’s last words uttered to her son Ignacio before they parted were “don’t be late”. The next time she would hear about him would be with the news of his death in a car accident during a live broadcast, which she narrated herself on the morning news.

Her perfect life was falling apart right in front of her eyes. What Clara never imagined was that her search would lead her to learn the true identities of those who surround her. Unexpected secrets will emerge, and the possible suspects will multiply in this tragic murder case in which anybody could be guilty.

On E! Entertainment, Revenge Body with Khloe will debut on Monday January 23 at 7pm. Revenge Body is a series on the best way to get revenge when life lets one down. In this brand new series, Khloe Kardashian will be helping to motivate people who have been dumped, lost their job or are just facing some of life’s toughest challenges. Each week, Khloe will help two individuals to recreate themselves with her team of elite trainers, stylists and glam squad, resulting in a major transformation. GOtv subscribers will watch Khloe as she mentors these heartbroken individuals helping to put the past behind them and get the ultimate revenge.

E! Entertainment will also beam live coverage of the stars walking the red carpet at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Described as one of the biggest fun events of awards season, the SAGs always attract major names from both TV and film. E! will be reporting live from the red carpet with all the latest gossip and fashion updates as the stars arrive in their finery. As interest and anticipation builds to a fever pitch, E! will capture every fascinating moment, including exclusive interviews and expert predictions for the night ahead. It will air on Sunday 29 January at 3am.

