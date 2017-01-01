Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tennis star Andy Murray honoured with knighthood

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

A monumental year for Andy Murray just got even bigger — the tennis world No.1 has been knighted in Britain’s 2017 New Year’s Honors List. The traditional list overseen by the UK government recognizes the achievements and service of “extraordinary” people and 2016 certainly has been an extraordinary year for Murray. The 29-year-old ended the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Tennis star Andy Murray honoured with knighthood appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.