Tennis star Andy Murray honoured with knighthood

A monumental year for Andy Murray just got even bigger — the tennis world No.1 has been knighted in Britain’s 2017 New Year’s Honors List. The traditional list overseen by the UK government recognizes the achievements and service of “extraordinary” people and 2016 certainly has been an extraordinary year for Murray. The 29-year-old ended the […]

