Tension as Kadaga adjourns parliament until Kavuma court order vacated

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has adjourned parliament until a court order by the Constitutional Court halting any discussion on the “Presidential Handshake” is vacated.

“I cannot accept a situation where the court dictates how we operate and determine the order paper,” Kadaga said. “I direct the Attorney General to move to court and have this stupid order vacated.”

Uganda’s Constitutional Court on Monday issued an interim order stopping parliament from debating, investigating or inquiring into the “Presidential Handshake” – bonuses given to government officials after they won an international tax court case against Heritage – until a main petition filed against the Attorney General is heard and disposed of.

Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma on Monday granted the application filed by Eric Sabiiti the Senior Legal Officer Incharge of Litigation at the Electoral Commission.

On November 16, 2015 Museveni directed that a team of 42 government officials who had represented Uganda in the UK based oil company Heritage case be given 6billion shillings in appreciation – now referred to as the “Presidential Handshake” . (See story here)

Some of the officials reported to have received part of the sh6 billion include Secretary to the Treasury Keith Muhakanizi, former Attorney General Peter Nyombi and his then deputy Fred Ruhindi, Doris Akol, the URA Commissioner General, her predecessor Allen Kagina, KCCA executive director Jennifer Musisi.

A section of members of parliament had suggested that selected government officials return the sh6 billion bonus they got after wining an oil tax money case against Heritage in London. They were paid in “recognition of their efforts” to recover Capital Gains Tax.

#PlenaryUg The next item is the Motion to investigate the circumstances under which awards were made to public officers — Parliament of Uganda (@Parliament_UG) January 10, 2017

Hon. Mwesigwa Rukutuna moves a point of procedure saying a court order has been issued to the Attorney General about the motion #PlenaryUg — Parliament of Uganda (@Parliament_UG) January 10, 2017

#PlenaryUg The Speaker asks Hon. Rukutana if he believes what he has is a genuine court order — Parliament of Uganda (@Parliament_UG) January 10, 2017

#PlenaryUg “On the face of it, the court order is genuine” Hon. Rukutana — Parliament of Uganda (@Parliament_UG) January 10, 2017

MP Latigo: How one individual can issue a court order to stop Parliament from doing it’s work should be a sign of national decay.#PlenaryUg — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) January 10, 2017

#PlenaryUg “I cannot accept a situation where the court dictates how we operate and determine the order paper” @RebeccaKadaga — Parliament of Uganda (@Parliament_UG) January 10, 2017

“I direct the Attorney general to move to court and have this stupid order vacated’ @RebeccaKadaga — Parliament of Uganda (@Parliament_UG) January 10, 2017

“I will adjourn the committees and plenary of this House sine die until the court order is vacated” Speaker @RebeccaKadaga — Parliament of Uganda (@Parliament_UG) January 10, 2017

The Speaker has adjourned the House indefinitely until the court order by Deputy Chief Justice is reversed #PlenaryUg @ntvuganda @observerug — Parliament of Uganda (@Parliament_UG) January 10, 2017

” The Doctrine of separation of powers” https://t.co/2jJ4f0tEs5 — Parliament of Uganda (@Parliament_UG) January 10, 2017

