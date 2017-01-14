Tension as One Killed During Cultists Clash In Abuja Area

A middle aged man was allegedly killed during a reprisal attack by suspected cultists in Wumba, Apo District, Abuja.

It was learnt that the incident happened last Saturday at about 7.00p.m.in the community which is located on Apo-Lokogoma way but normalcy has returned to the community.

According to City News, The community’s acting chief, Dauda Tanko, said the killing happened at the football field after many reported cult clashes in the urban slum. The chief’s secretary, Istifanus Danlami, said the deceased was said to have attacked a member of a rival cult group few days before he was murdered.

“The deceased injured someone before he was traced to the football field and killed,” he said, adding that there were more than five cult groups in the community.

Another resident who pleaded anonymity said the killing led to apprehension among the residents as the streets were deserted the next day for fear of indiscriminate arrests by the police.

The resident said the deceased was popularly called First Son, an artisan from Anambra State.

Istifanus said the police officers from Apo Divisional Headquarters evacuated the corpse on the day of the incident. “The community has been calm but people were apprehensive a day after the incident and the police made some arrests,” he added.

The Divisional Police Officer of the Apo Divisional Headquarters, CSP Grace Longe, declined commenting on the issue when our reporters went to her office on Tuesday. “I am sorry I have no information for you,” she said