Tension as Suspected Cultists Kill 10 In Cross River Community

Ten people were allegedly killed by young people believed to be cultists and armed gang members in Ekori town in Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State over the weekend.

The Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), Deputy Superintendent of Police John Eluu who is attached to the Divisional Police Headquarters in Ugep in the LGA, said however that as at 6 January 2017, only five people were killed, and that the Police had arrested more than 10 people, mostly youths.

Eluu said the police, having stepped in, would ensure that all those behind the killing were brought to book and the tension in the town doused.

The incident which residents of the town described as a ‘civil war’, was suspected to be sponsored by some politicians in the state.

One of the chiefs in the area who did not want his name in print, said, “Over the years these miscreants, recruited, armed and financed by dubious and power drunk politicians, have made life unbearable for the peace-loving people of Ekori by engaging in all sorts of lawlessness and impunity because they have the support of politicians close to the powers that be.”

He said that in July 2006, the suspected cultists had instigated “an orgy of blood bath in Ekori by fighting one another over which of them controlled turfs for some useless and selfish politicians.”

Source: Daily Trust