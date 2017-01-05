Tension in Aso Rock, Abuja as Accidental Discharge from DSS Official Injures Two
Accidental discharge by a Department of State Security (DSS) officer at the Presidential Villa in Abuja has injured a female staff.
The incident was said to taken place when a security officer was trying to drop his gun at the reception of the Villa’s administration block.
According to an eyewitnesses who disclosed to Daily Trust, the female staff of the State House injured in the process was rushed to the State House Medical for treatment.
In addition to the female worker, the security operative himself sustained injury in the incident, which created a mini-panic.
The woman, witnesses said, sustained injuries on her stomach and lap. The DSS operative, according to sources, is not among the security officers assigned to the reception.
